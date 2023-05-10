Wall Street Analyst Initiated TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. What else is Wall St. saying

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] slipped around -0.47 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $32.63 at the close of the session, down -1.42%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 7:30 AM that TG Therapeutics to Participate in the Bank of America Securities 2023 Health Care Conference.

Fireside chat scheduled for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 3:00 PM PT.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TG Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 175.82% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TGTX Stock saw the intraday high of $33.38 and lowest of $32.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.67, which means current price is +226.30% above from all time high which was touched on 05/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, TGTX reached a trading volume of 4669136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $29.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $49 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for TG Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $26, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on TGTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 578.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 75.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

How has TGTX stock performed recently?

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.72. With this latest performance, TGTX shares gained by 71.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 458.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 360.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.56 for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.78, while it was recorded at 33.98 for the last single week of trading, and 11.76 for the last 200 days.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -6924.20 and a Gross Margin at +71.99. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7121.54.

Return on Total Capital for TGTX is now -84.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -134.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.77. Additionally, TGTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] managed to generate an average of -$877,588 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.TG Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Insider trade positions for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]

There are presently around $3,058 million, or 69.70% of TGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,502,764, which is approximately 5.129% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,415,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $339.85 million in TGTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $298.04 million in TGTX stock with ownership of nearly 1.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TG Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX] by around 14,138,140 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 20,038,683 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 59,545,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,721,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGTX stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,512,327 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 5,985,674 shares during the same period.