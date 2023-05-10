Wall Street Analyst Initiated Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE: HR] price plunged by -2.15 percent to reach at -$0.43. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Results for the First Quarter.

A sum of 4401223 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.88M shares. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares reached a high of $20.05 and dropped to a low of $18.47 until finishing in the latest session at $19.58.

The one-year HR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.68. The average equity rating for HR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $21.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $23 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22.50 to $22, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on HR stock. On September 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HR shares from 27 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

HR Stock Performance Analysis:

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, HR shares gained by 0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.95 for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.33, while it was recorded at 19.93 for the last single week of trading, and 21.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,510 million, or 102.31% of HR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,845,205, which is approximately 0.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 50,895,930 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $996.54 million in HR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $887.5 million in HR stock with ownership of nearly 3.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE:HR] by around 32,858,014 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 35,880,500 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 314,819,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 383,557,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HR stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,322,922 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 6,977,658 shares during the same period.