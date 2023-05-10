Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] gained 27.79% or 2.07 points to close at $9.52 with a heavy trading volume of 42861864 shares. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Novavax Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Operational Highlights.

Announced global restructuring and cost reduction initiative with expected 2024 full-year R&D and SG&A reduction of approximately 40% to 50% vs 2022.

Provided full year 2023 total revenue guidance of between $1.4 and $1.6 billion.

It opened the trading session at $8.97, the shares rose to $11.36 and dropped to $8.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVAX points out that the company has recorded -50.93% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -69.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.72M shares, NVAX reached to a volume of 42861864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $41.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $29 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $74 to $37, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on NVAX stock. On December 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NVAX shares from 207 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for NVAX stock

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.23. With this latest performance, NVAX shares gained by 19.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.62 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.41, while it was recorded at 7.88 for the last single week of trading, and 18.69 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.27 and a Gross Margin at +43.55. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$330,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

There are presently around $544 million, or 47.00% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,844,653, which is approximately 17.993% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,076,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.85 million in NVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $45.58 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 10.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 24,295,324 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 4,373,853 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 28,441,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,110,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,759,547 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,669,654 shares during the same period.