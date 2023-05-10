Vroom Inc. [VRM] stock Downgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $2

Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ: VRM] gained 2.45% or 0.02 points to close at $0.92 with a heavy trading volume of 3853675 shares. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Vroom Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Continued Progress on Long-Term Roadmap Driving GPPU Improvement and Cost Reductions.

Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRM), a leading ecommerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $0.898, the shares rose to $0.95 and dropped to $0.8602, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VRM points out that the company has recorded 4.55% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -26.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, VRM reached to a volume of 3853675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vroom Inc. [VRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRM shares is $1.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Vroom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Vroom Inc. stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VRM shares from 10 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vroom Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21.

Trading performance analysis for VRM stock

Vroom Inc. [VRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.71. With this latest performance, VRM shares gained by 0.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.78 for Vroom Inc. [VRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8786, while it was recorded at 0.8352 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1792 for the last 200 days.

Vroom Inc. [VRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vroom Inc. [VRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.08 and a Gross Margin at +8.14. Vroom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.19.

Return on Total Capital for VRM is now -22.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vroom Inc. [VRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 207.42. Additionally, VRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vroom Inc. [VRM] managed to generate an average of -$341,580 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Vroom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vroom Inc. [VRM]

There are presently around $36 million, or 32.30% of VRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,255,103, which is approximately 0.044% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ANTARA CAPITAL LP, holding 5,178,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.76 million in VRM stocks shares; and NISA INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $3.48 million in VRM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vroom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ:VRM] by around 8,736,189 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 12,672,427 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 18,097,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,505,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRM stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,773,947 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,957,566 shares during the same period.