VirnetX Holding Corporation [VHC] is -5.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VirnetX Holding Corporation [NYSE: VHC] jumped around 0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.42 at the close of the session, up 19.83%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 9:25 AM that VirnetX Partners with Samsung.

Securing Digital Display Products.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) today announced that it has signed an agreement with Samsung to resell Samsung’s digital display products, including the Samsung Interactive Pro, to create secure conferencing and collaboration spaces for the hybrid workforce in offices, co-working spaces and classrooms using VirnetX One™ family of products including War Room™ and VirnetX Matrix™.

VirnetX Holding Corporation stock is now -5.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VHC Stock saw the intraday high of $0.5086 and lowest of $0.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.92, which means current price is +21.74% above from all time high which was touched on 03/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, VHC reached a trading volume of 7362849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VirnetX Holding Corporation [VHC]?

Gilford Securities have made an estimate for VirnetX Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2014. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2012, representing the official price target for VirnetX Holding Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Dawson James analysts kept a Buy rating on VHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VirnetX Holding Corporation is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for VHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 697.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91.

How has VHC stock performed recently?

VirnetX Holding Corporation [VHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.00. With this latest performance, VHC shares dropped by -21.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.45 for VirnetX Holding Corporation [VHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2463, while it was recorded at 0.3863 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4178 for the last 200 days.

VirnetX Holding Corporation [VHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VirnetX Holding Corporation [VHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -45991.67 and a Gross Margin at +93.75. VirnetX Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75541.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.36.

VirnetX Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 208.30 and a Current Ratio set at 208.30.

Earnings analysis for VirnetX Holding Corporation [VHC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VirnetX Holding Corporation go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for VirnetX Holding Corporation [VHC]

There are presently around $5 million, or 18.60% of VHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,338,373, which is approximately 0.041% of the company’s market cap and around 11.52% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,264,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.53 million in VHC stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.37 million in VHC stock with ownership of nearly -19.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VirnetX Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in VirnetX Holding Corporation [NYSE:VHC] by around 983,533 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 1,897,385 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 8,752,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,633,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VHC stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 315,358 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 656,199 shares during the same period.