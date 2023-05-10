V.F. Corporation [VFC] Revenue clocked in at $11.70 billion, down -20.28% YTD: What’s Next?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] price plunged by -0.90 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM that VF Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Date.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) plans to release its fourth quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023 at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET. Following the news release, VF management will host a conference call at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET to review results.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet, accessible at ir.vfc.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

A sum of 5017041 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.49M shares. V.F. Corporation shares reached a high of $22.115 and dropped to a low of $21.62 until finishing in the latest session at $22.01.

The one-year VFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.23. The average equity rating for VFC stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $28.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2023, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $27, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on VFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57.

VFC Stock Performance Analysis:

V.F. Corporation [VFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, VFC shares gained by 0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.27 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.38, while it was recorded at 21.85 for the last single week of trading, and 30.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into V.F. Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +54.86. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.25.

Return on Total Capital for VFC is now 16.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.57. Additionally, VFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] managed to generate an average of $34,751 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

VFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to -6.00%.

V.F. Corporation [VFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,031 million, or 90.60% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 77,042,378, which is approximately -0.526% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,201,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $928.86 million in VFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $817.93 million in VFC stock with ownership of nearly 48.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 46,016,938 shares. Additionally, 375 investors decreased positions by around 63,310,581 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 255,538,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 364,866,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,720,684 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 8,714,756 shares during the same period.