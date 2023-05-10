Truist lifts Coherus BioSciences Inc. [CHRS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Coherus BioSciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CHRS] loss -27.40% on the last trading session, reaching $5.91 price per share at the time. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Coherus BioSciences Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights.

– UDENYCA® autoinjector approved and ready for May 2023 launch –– CIMERLI® product-specific Q-code now facilitating electronic reimbursement following April 1 activation –– FDA inspection of toripalimab manufacturing site scheduled for May 2023 –– Toripalimab launch anticipated in Q3 2023, if approved –– YUSIMRY™ ready for planned July 2023 launch –– FDA review of UDENYCA® OBI BLA supplement progressing; launch anticipated in 2023, if approved –– Net product revenue of $32.4 million in the first quarter 2023 –– Conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time –.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, “the Company”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and recent business highlights:.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. represents 77.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $472.15 million with the latest information. CHRS stock price has been found in the range of $5.81 to $6.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, CHRS reached a trading volume of 4859005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coherus BioSciences Inc. [CHRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHRS shares is $17.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Coherus BioSciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on CHRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coherus BioSciences Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24.

Trading performance analysis for CHRS stock

Coherus BioSciences Inc. [CHRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.57. With this latest performance, CHRS shares dropped by -24.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.58 for Coherus BioSciences Inc. [CHRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.07, while it was recorded at 7.21 for the last single week of trading, and 8.45 for the last 200 days.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. [CHRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coherus BioSciences Inc. [CHRS]

There are presently around $465 million, or 103.23% of CHRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHRS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,082,296, which is approximately 8.452% of the company’s market cap and around 1.88% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 7,381,116 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.62 million in CHRS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $40.1 million in CHRS stock with ownership of nearly 32.908% of the company’s market capitalization.

79 institutional holders increased their position in Coherus BioSciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CHRS] by around 7,952,715 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 6,273,400 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 64,496,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,722,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHRS stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,164,737 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,236,595 shares during the same period.