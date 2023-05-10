Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] Stock trading around $0.35 per share: What’s Next?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] slipped around -0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.35 at the close of the session, down -30.93%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces 1-for-6.25 Reverse Stock Split.

The reverse stock split was previously approved by the Board of Directors of Tonix in accordance with Nevada law, under which no stockholder approval is required, and is intended to increase the per share trading price of Tonix’s common stock to satisfy the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The NASDAQ Capital Market (Rule 5550(a)(1)). Tonix’s common stock will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “TNXP” and under a new CUSIP number, 890260854. As a result of the reverse stock split, every six and one-quarter pre-split shares of common stock outstanding will become one share of common stock. The reverse stock split will also proportionately reduce the number of shares of authorized common stock from 1 billion to 160 million shares. The reverse split will also apply to common stock issuable upon the exercise of Tonix’s outstanding warrants and stock options.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock is now -9.83% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TNXP Stock saw the intraday high of $3.1744 and lowest of $2.0119 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.79, which means current price is +9.20% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, TNXP reached a trading volume of 6838440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNXP shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on TNXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

How has TNXP stock performed recently?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.45. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -38.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.59 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5682, while it was recorded at 0.4761 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7538 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TNXP is now -52.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.37. Additionally, TNXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] managed to generate an average of -$942,034 per employee.Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Insider trade positions for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

There are presently around $3 million, or 10.50% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,500,419, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,208,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.42 million in TNXP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.34 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly 13.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 5,898,602 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,480,222 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 844,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,223,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,540,248 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 356,130 shares during the same period.