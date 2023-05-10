The Mosaic Company [MOS] fell -14.82% so far this year. What now?

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] slipped around -0.65 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $37.17 at the close of the session, down -1.72%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM that Mosaic Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for first quarter 2023. The company’s earnings release, market update, and supplemental materials are available at https:

Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Thursday, May 4 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic’s website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today’s date.

The Mosaic Company stock is now -14.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MOS Stock saw the intraday high of $37.58 and lowest of $36.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 66.25, which means current price is +1.09% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, MOS reached a trading volume of 4842570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Mosaic Company [MOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $49.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $60 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2023, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $43, while HSBC Securities kept a Reduce rating on MOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has MOS stock performed recently?

The Mosaic Company [MOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.22. With this latest performance, MOS shares dropped by -17.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.64 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.92, while it was recorded at 39.11 for the last single week of trading, and 49.40 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for The Mosaic Company [MOS]

There are presently around $10,749 million, or 90.60% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,787,718, which is approximately 0.093% of the company’s market cap and around 0.51% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,678,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in MOS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $838.4 million in MOS stock with ownership of nearly 40.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 355 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 29,295,594 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 36,104,503 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 223,784,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,184,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,694,056 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 4,682,569 shares during the same period.