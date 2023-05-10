The Boeing Company [BA] stock Downgrade by Northcoast analyst, price target now $180

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] gained 2.34% or 4.62 points to close at $201.88 with a heavy trading volume of 9315381 shares. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Ryanair Places Its Biggest Boeing Order for up to 300 737 MAX Jets.

– Deal includes 150 firm orders and 150 options for 737-10 model.

– Selection of largest 737 MAX jet helps Ryanair expand business with more seats and better environmental performance.

It opened the trading session at $201.21, the shares rose to $204.61 and dropped to $198.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BA points out that the company has recorded 26.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -78.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.66M shares, BA reached to a volume of 9315381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $232.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northcoast raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2023, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $225, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on BA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 5.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 23.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for BA stock

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.18 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 205.52, while it was recorded at 199.09 for the last single week of trading, and 180.84 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.34 and a Gross Margin at +5.20. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -8.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.29. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Boeing Company [BA] managed to generate an average of -$31,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Boeing Company [BA]

There are presently around $70,938 million, or 58.20% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,029,863, which is approximately 1.835% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEWPORT TRUST CO, holding 40,633,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.2 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.72 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 2.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 999 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 33,218,239 shares. Additionally, 965 investors decreased positions by around 20,934,372 shares, while 344 investors held positions by with 297,232,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,385,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 284 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,381,172 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 2,686,312 shares during the same period.