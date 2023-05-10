Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] is 9.96% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE: TPX] gained 0.35% on the last trading session, reaching $37.75 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 6:51 AM that Tempur Sealy Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, “Company” or “Tempur Sealy”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a second quarter cash dividend on its common stock of $0.11 per share. The dividend is payable on June 6, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. represents 171.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.42 billion with the latest information. TPX stock price has been found in the range of $36.60 to $40.615.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, TPX reached a trading volume of 8331117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPX shares is $44.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $28, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on TPX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempur Sealy International Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPX in the course of the last twelve months was 4279.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for TPX stock

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.17. With this latest performance, TPX shares gained by 2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.62 for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.29, while it was recorded at 36.79 for the last single week of trading, and 33.19 for the last 200 days.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.40 and a Gross Margin at +41.33. Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.27.

Return on Total Capital for TPX is now 20.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 345.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.51. Additionally, TPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] managed to generate an average of $38,008 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. go to 18.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]

There are presently around $6,654 million, or 105.30% of TPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,219,976, which is approximately -7.716% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,591,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $588.58 million in TPX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $541.14 million in TPX stock with ownership of nearly 2.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tempur Sealy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE:TPX] by around 20,846,737 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 17,196,258 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 138,228,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,271,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPX stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,688,730 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 6,442,166 shares during the same period.