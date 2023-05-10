Susquehanna lifts GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [NASDAQ: GFS] traded at a low on 05/09/23, posting a -9.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $54.23. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM that GlobalFoundries Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition and Names New Chief Business Officer.

Tim Stone to join GF as CFO and Niels Anderskouv joins as CBO to accelerate market leadership in differentiated technologies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5366458 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stands at 2.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.55%.

The market cap for GFS stock reached $29.11 billion, with 547.60 million shares outstanding and 538.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, GFS reached a trading volume of 5366458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFS shares is $78.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $72 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $80, while Loop Capital kept a Buy rating on GFS stock. On February 15, 2023, analysts increased their price target for GFS shares from 55 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.54.

How has GFS stock performed recently?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.69. With this latest performance, GFS shares dropped by -19.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.41 for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.79, while it was recorded at 58.22 for the last single week of trading, and 60.06 for the last 200 days.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.55 and a Gross Margin at +25.70. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.86.

Return on Total Capital for GFS is now 10.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.33. Additionally, GFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.42.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. go to 2.47%.

Insider trade positions for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]

Positions in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [NASDAQ:GFS] by around 12,731,492 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 10,161,935 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 66,583,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,477,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFS stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,624,693 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,788,913 shares during the same period.