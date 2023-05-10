Stellantis N.V. [STLA] gain 14.79% so far this year. What now?

Stellantis N.V. [NYSE: STLA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.67% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.18%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM that Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Management Honored.

Stellantis earns No. 30 spot on DiversityInc’s Top 50 list.

Over the last 12 months, STLA stock rose by 17.01%. The one-year Stellantis N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.01. The average equity rating for STLA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $51.18 billion, with 3.14 billion shares outstanding and 2.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.64M shares, STLA stock reached a trading volume of 3929471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Stellantis N.V. [STLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $21.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Stellantis N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71.

STLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.18. With this latest performance, STLA shares dropped by -8.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.32 for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.51, while it was recorded at 16.15 for the last single week of trading, and 15.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stellantis N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stellantis N.V. [STLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.74 and a Gross Margin at +18.58. Stellantis N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.35.

Return on Total Capital for STLA is now 22.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.71. Additionally, STLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] managed to generate an average of $61,678 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.

STLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V. go to 3.59%.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,923 million, or 49.36% of STLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 192,703,907, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.11% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 123,878,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 billion in STLA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.2 billion in STLA stock with ownership of nearly 1.481% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stellantis N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Stellantis N.V. [NYSE:STLA] by around 84,197,770 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 184,611,728 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 708,089,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 976,898,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLA stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,905,047 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 44,725,719 shares during the same period.