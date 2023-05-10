Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] moved up 12.34: Why It’s Important

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.34% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.95%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Siyata Mobile Expands Footprint in Education Vertical with over $900,000 Order to Supply a U.S. School District with SD7 Handsets.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq:SYTA

Siyata CEO, Marc Seelenfreund, commented, “We are gaining momentum in the education market as this new order from a new end-customer represents our largest order to date in this important vertical. Increasingly, school districts are recognizing the critical role that robust communication tools play in supporting smooth operations and keeping students safe. Our SD7 Handsets will provide teachers and school staff with a reliable and efficient means of communicating on-the-job and the ability to notify first responders in case of an emergency.”.

Over the last 12 months, SYTA stock dropped by -88.81%. The average equity rating for SYTA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.72 million, with 62.91 million shares outstanding and 62.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, SYTA stock reached a trading volume of 4603510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

SYTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.95. With this latest performance, SYTA shares dropped by -0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.68 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1547, while it was recorded at 0.1147 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2840 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Siyata Mobile Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -195.90 and a Gross Margin at +11.40. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.11.

Return on Total Capital for SYTA is now -83.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -176.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.58. Additionally, SYTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] managed to generate an average of -$875,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.20% of SYTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYTA stocks are: CONCORD WEALTH PARTNERS with ownership of 992,000, which is approximately 42.12% of the company’s market cap and around 1.25% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 133,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in SYTA stocks shares; and CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC, currently with $3000.0 in SYTA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Siyata Mobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:SYTA] by around 470,960 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 686,346 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 43,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,200,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYTA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 176,960 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 651,675 shares during the same period.