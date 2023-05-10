Sharps Technology Inc. [STSS] is -19.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sharps Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: STSS] traded at a high on 05/09/23, posting a 21.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.97. The company report on April 5, 2023 at 7:05 AM that BullFrog AI and Sharps Technology Interviews to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report(R).

RedChip Companies will air new interviews with BullFrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) and Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, April 8, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5148751 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sharps Technology Inc. stands at 15.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.52%.

The market cap for STSS stock reached $11.46 million, with 8.10 million shares outstanding and 5.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 60.78K shares, STSS reached a trading volume of 5148751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sharps Technology Inc. [STSS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sharps Technology Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

How has STSS stock performed recently?

Sharps Technology Inc. [STSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.88. With this latest performance, STSS shares dropped by -20.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.41 for Sharps Technology Inc. [STSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1271, while it was recorded at 0.8414 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2289 for the last 200 days.

Sharps Technology Inc. [STSS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.21.

Sharps Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Sharps Technology Inc. [STSS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.80% of STSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STSS stocks are: HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 120,800, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 30,418 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30000.0 in STSS stocks shares; and SIMPLICITY SOLUTIONS, LLC, currently with $23000.0 in STSS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sharps Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Sharps Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:STSS] by around 26,620 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 91,753 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 61,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STSS stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,500 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 77,753 shares during the same period.