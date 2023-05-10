Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] gain 4.51% so far this year. What now?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ: RKLB] gained 2.34% or 0.09 points to close at $3.94 with a heavy trading volume of 4737054 shares. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:19 PM that Rocket Lab Completes Custom-Built Photon Spacecraft for Varda Space Industries.

The spacecraft is the first of four to be completed for Varda Space Industries to enable in-space pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it has completed and shipped a custom Photon spacecraft developed for Varda Space Industries (“Varda”), a leading in-space manufacturing and hypersonic re-entry logistics company.

It opened the trading session at $3.83, the shares rose to $4.02 and dropped to $3.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RKLB points out that the company has recorded -23.94% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, RKLB reached to a volume of 4737054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $8.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.50 to $8, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on RKLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

Trading performance analysis for RKLB stock

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.51. With this latest performance, RKLB shares dropped by -1.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.36 for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.99, while it was recorded at 3.89 for the last single week of trading, and 4.55 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]

There are presently around $1,048 million, or 60.50% of RKLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKLB stocks are: VK SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 74,753,119, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 57,023,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $224.67 million in RKLB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $95.44 million in RKLB stock with ownership of nearly 12.524% of the company’s market capitalization.

112 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ:RKLB] by around 10,741,324 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 25,760,023 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 229,542,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,044,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKLB stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,216,657 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 13,929,497 shares during the same period.