RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] – find out why.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE: SAND] closed the trading session at $6.01 on 05/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.93, while the highest price level was $6.16. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Sandstorm Gold Royalties Provides Updates on Key Development Projects.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties”, “Sandstorm” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to provide updates on certain development assets including SSR Mining’s acquisition of an operating interest in the Hod Maden gold-copper project.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.26 percent and weekly performance of -0.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, SAND reached to a volume of 4431203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $8.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $9 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9.50 to $9, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on SAND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27.

SAND stock trade performance evaluation

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.33. With this latest performance, SAND shares dropped by -1.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.94 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.68, while it was recorded at 6.09 for the last single week of trading, and 5.53 for the last 200 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.09 and a Gross Margin at +43.79. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +52.69.

Return on Total Capital for SAND is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.31. Additionally, SAND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $963 million, or 59.77% of SAND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAND stocks are: ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS (USA) LP with ownership of 47,971,172, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 31,380,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $188.6 million in SAND stocks shares; and PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $46.37 million in SAND stock with ownership of nearly -2.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE:SAND] by around 58,205,996 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 16,712,607 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 85,390,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,308,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAND stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,368,692 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 7,007,473 shares during the same period.