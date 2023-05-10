Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] Stock trading around $44.25 per share: What’s Next?

Rapid7 Inc. [NASDAQ: RPD] loss -7.06% on the last trading session, reaching $44.25 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Rapid7 Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Annualized recurring revenue (“ARR”) of $728 million, an increase of 16% year-over-year.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Total revenue of $183 million, up 16% year-over-year; Products revenue of $174 million, up 17% year-over-year.

Rapid7 Inc. represents 59.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.60 billion with the latest information. RPD stock price has been found in the range of $42.005 to $47.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 966.44K shares, RPD reached a trading volume of 4363599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPD shares is $54.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Rapid7 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $55 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Rapid7 Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on RPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rapid7 Inc. is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPD in the course of the last twelve months was 44.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for RPD stock

Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.67. With this latest performance, RPD shares dropped by -4.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.55 for Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.55, while it was recorded at 46.09 for the last single week of trading, and 45.07 for the last 200 days.

Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.28 and a Gross Margin at +66.59. Rapid7 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.20.

Return on Total Capital for RPD is now -14.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.00. Additionally, RPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] managed to generate an average of -$47,547 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Rapid7 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]

There are presently around $2,558 million, or 100.23% of RPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,462,375, which is approximately 14.53% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,118,655 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $270.75 million in RPD stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $111.64 million in RPD stock with ownership of nearly -28.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rapid7 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Rapid7 Inc. [NASDAQ:RPD] by around 11,709,792 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 9,353,525 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 36,740,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,803,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPD stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,120,433 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,724,679 shares during the same period.