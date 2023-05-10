PPL Corporation [PPL] Stock trading around $28.54 per share: What’s Next?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] closed the trading session at $28.54 on 05/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.365, while the highest price level was $28.665. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that PPL Corporation Reports First-Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Announces 2023 first-quarter reported earnings (GAAP) per share of $0.39.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Achieves 2023 first-quarter ongoing earnings per share of $0.48 vs. $0.41 in 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.33 percent and weekly performance of 0.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, PPL reached to a volume of 5482112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $31.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $33, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

PPL stock trade performance evaluation

PPL Corporation [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, PPL shares dropped by -0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.10 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.79, while it was recorded at 28.61 for the last single week of trading, and 28.27 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.63 and a Gross Margin at +21.83. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.02.

Return on Total Capital for PPL is now 5.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPL Corporation [PPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.71. Additionally, PPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPL Corporation [PPL] managed to generate an average of $109,239 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PPL Corporation [PPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corporation go to 17.21%.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,287 million, or 72.80% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,068,873, which is approximately -1.501% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,970,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.26 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly -1.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

382 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 47,542,227 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 31,423,499 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 456,684,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 535,649,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,083,672 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 5,076,411 shares during the same period.