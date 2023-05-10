Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] moved down -5.05: Why It’s Important

Oscar Health Inc. [NYSE: OSCR] loss -5.05% or -0.38 points to close at $7.14 with a heavy trading volume of 4261750 shares. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Oscar Health Announces Results for First Quarter 2023 With Meaningful YoY Improvements Across all KPIs.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023:.

Direct and Assumed Policy Premiums of $1.7 billion, a 2% increase YoY.

It opened the trading session at $7.42, the shares rose to $7.75 and dropped to $7.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OSCR points out that the company has recorded 119.69% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -248.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, OSCR reached to a volume of 4261750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSCR shares is $5.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Oscar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Oscar Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $4.50, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on OSCR stock. On May 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OSCR shares from 12 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oscar Health Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSCR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.31.

Trading performance analysis for OSCR stock

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.02. With this latest performance, OSCR shares gained by 3.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 119.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.83 for Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.52, while it was recorded at 7.15 for the last single week of trading, and 4.60 for the last 200 days.

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.88. Oscar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.30.

Return on Total Capital for OSCR is now -45.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.47. Additionally, OSCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] managed to generate an average of -$223,388 per employee.

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oscar Health Inc. go to 75.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]

There are presently around $1,020 million, or 88.30% of OSCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSCR stocks are: ALPHABET INC. with ownership of 24,042,864, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, holding 14,576,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.08 million in OSCR stocks shares; and GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $103.28 million in OSCR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oscar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Oscar Health Inc. [NYSE:OSCR] by around 19,691,697 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 4,424,068 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 118,690,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,806,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSCR stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,324,308 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,779,273 shares during the same period.