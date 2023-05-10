Oppenheimer lifts Synlogic Inc. [SYBX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Synlogic Inc. [NASDAQ: SYBX] loss -10.36% on the last trading session, reaching $0.50 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 7:15 AM that Sidoti’s Micro-Cap Virtual May Conference.

Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day May Micro-cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, May 10-11, 2023. Presentation schedule is subject to change, please visit www.sidoti.com

Synlogic Inc. represents 70.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.05 million with the latest information. SYBX stock price has been found in the range of $0.453 to $0.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 119.62K shares, SYBX reached a trading volume of 8931034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Synlogic Inc. [SYBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYBX shares is $6.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYBX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Synlogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2019, representing the official price target for Synlogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on SYBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synlogic Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

Trading performance analysis for SYBX stock

Synlogic Inc. [SYBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, SYBX shares dropped by -10.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.83 for Synlogic Inc. [SYBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6088, while it was recorded at 0.5402 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8275 for the last 200 days.

Synlogic Inc. [SYBX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synlogic Inc. [SYBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -5713.47 and a Gross Margin at -380.42. Synlogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5605.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.32.

Synlogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Synlogic Inc. [SYBX]

There are presently around $17 million, or 57.10% of SYBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYBX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,577,970, which is approximately 0.414% of the company’s market cap and around 16.63% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 6,029,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.03 million in SYBX stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $2.12 million in SYBX stock with ownership of nearly -0.011% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synlogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Synlogic Inc. [NASDAQ:SYBX] by around 531,721 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 5,763,589 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 28,287,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,582,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYBX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 100,814 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 4,671,955 shares during the same period.