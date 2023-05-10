ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] gain 26.36% so far this year. What now?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] loss -2.12% or -1.71 points to close at $78.81 with a heavy trading volume of 4672955 shares. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 2:43 PM that New onsemi Hyperlux Image Sensor Family Leads the Way in Next-Generation ADAS to Make Cars Safer.

Industry-leading 150dB ultra high dynamic range (HDR) and LED flicker mitigation (LFM) establish Hyperlux™ as a key technology for safety-critical ADAS and autonomous driving (AD) solutions.

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced the launch of its Hyperlux™ automotive image sensor family. With a 2.1 µm pixel size, industry-leading 150dB ultra high dynamic range (HDR) and LED flicker mitigation (LFM) across the full automotive temperature range, the Hyperlux family provides high performance, speed and advanced features to propel the next generation of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) forward. It also enables a smooth transition to Level 2+ driving automation, which requires the driver to only take over when alerted by the technology.

It opened the trading session at $79.21, the shares rose to $79.94 and dropped to $77.47, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ON points out that the company has recorded 24.72% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -76.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.83M shares, ON reached to a volume of 4672955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $93.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 3.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 23.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for ON stock

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.45. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 1.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.36 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.90, while it was recorded at 79.39 for the last single week of trading, and 71.09 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.36 and a Gross Margin at +47.99. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.85.

Return on Total Capital for ON is now 31.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.76. Additionally, ON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] managed to generate an average of $61,146 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 6.27%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

There are presently around $33,569 million, or 102.19% of ON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 50,792,399, which is approximately 11.347% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,935,983 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.94 billion in ON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.41 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly 0.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 425 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 32,364,351 shares. Additionally, 379 investors decreased positions by around 32,946,528 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 360,643,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 425,954,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,593,273 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,907,709 shares during the same period.