Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] Revenue clocked in at $15.53 billion, down -6.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] loss -1.44% or -0.22 points to close at $15.06 with a heavy trading volume of 4520518 shares. The company report on April 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM that Nordstrom Appoints Eric Sprunk to Board of Directors.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced the appointment of Eric Sprunk, former chief operating officer of NIKE, Inc., to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Sprunk will stand for election at the Company’s upcoming 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. With Sprunk’s appointment, the Nordstrom Board has been expanded to 11 directors.

Sprunk has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the consumer retail industry. He most recently served as chief operating officer of NIKE from 2013 to 2020, where he led the teams responsible for manufacturing, sourcing, sales, procurement and technology. During his time at NIKE, he held various executive positions of increasing responsibility, including executive vice president, global product and merchandising from 2008 to 2013 and executive vice president and general manager, global footwear from 2001 to 2008. Prior to joining NIKE, Sprunk was a certified public accountant at Price water house Coopers responsible for client service of large multi-national companies and financial services organizations.

It opened the trading session at $15.01, the shares rose to $15.145 and dropped to $14.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JWN points out that the company has recorded -21.23% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, JWN reached to a volume of 4520518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $18.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on JWN stock. On January 20, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for JWN shares from 20 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for JWN stock

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.21. With this latest performance, JWN shares dropped by -9.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.84 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.57, while it was recorded at 14.88 for the last single week of trading, and 18.97 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.56 and a Gross Margin at +35.54. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.58.

Return on Total Capital for JWN is now 10.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 635.99. Additionally, JWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 592.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] managed to generate an average of $4,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 10.88%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

There are presently around $1,514 million, or 58.90% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V. with ownership of 15,755,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,975,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.22 million in JWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $141.87 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -9.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 11,151,095 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 19,270,468 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 70,103,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,524,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,487,251 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 6,496,547 shares during the same period.