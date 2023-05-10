Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] moved up 74.97: Why It’s Important

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: MOBQ] closed the trading session at $0.27 on 05/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2142, while the highest price level was $0.353. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Mobiquity Technologies’ AI Targeting Gains Traction with Political Advertisers as Election Season Kicks Off.

AI integration enhances Mobiquity’s advertising platform, enabling superior analysis of contextual and demographic data to better understand users’ interests and behaviors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.31 percent and weekly performance of 79.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -80.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 49.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -53.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, MOBQ reached to a volume of 162321843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOBQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13.

MOBQ stock trade performance evaluation

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 79.60. With this latest performance, MOBQ shares gained by 49.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOBQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.00 for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1952, while it was recorded at 0.1743 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8460 for the last 200 days.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -176.18 and a Gross Margin at +44.92. Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -193.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -554.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -146.05.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.70% of MOBQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOBQ stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 25,005, which is approximately 84.839% of the company’s market cap and around 32.10% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 23,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6000.0 in MOBQ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6000.0 in MOBQ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:MOBQ] by around 33,816 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 153,998 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 104,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOBQ stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 155 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 153,906 shares during the same period.