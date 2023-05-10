Market cap of TScan Therapeutics Inc. [TCRX] reaches 80.48M – now what?

TScan Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TCRX] gained 51.14% on the last trading session, reaching $3.40 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Amgen and TScan Therapeutics Announce Collaboration to Identify Novel Targets in Crohn’s Disease.

Collaboration Brings Together TScan’s Proprietary Target Discovery Platform and Amgen’s Inflammation Therapeutic Expertise and Research Capabilities.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TScan to Receive $30 Million Upfront With Potential Development and Commercial Milestone Payments of Over $500 Million.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. represents 24.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $80.48 million with the latest information. TCRX stock price has been found in the range of $2.83 to $6.0299.

If compared to the average trading volume of 40.10K shares, TCRX reached a trading volume of 49945497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TScan Therapeutics Inc. [TCRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCRX shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TScan Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.07.

Trading performance analysis for TCRX stock

TScan Therapeutics Inc. [TCRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.25. With this latest performance, TCRX shares gained by 54.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.93 for TScan Therapeutics Inc. [TCRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.51, while it was recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading, and 2.61 for the last 200 days.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. [TCRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TScan Therapeutics Inc. [TCRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -492.32 and a Gross Margin at +62.05. TScan Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -489.26.

Return on Total Capital for TCRX is now -37.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TScan Therapeutics Inc. [TCRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.47. Additionally, TCRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TScan Therapeutics Inc. [TCRX] managed to generate an average of -$483,365 per employee.TScan Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at TScan Therapeutics Inc. [TCRX]

There are presently around $32 million, or 63.50% of TCRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCRX stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 2,784,792, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.91% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,513,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.15 million in TCRX stocks shares; and DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, currently with $4.24 million in TCRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TScan Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in TScan Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TCRX] by around 93,293 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 197,216 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 9,236,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,527,205 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCRX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,723 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 126,785 shares during the same period.