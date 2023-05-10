Market cap of Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] reaches 144.81B – now what?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] price plunged by -0.74 percent to reach at -$1.22. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM that TI helps maximize EV driving range with SiC gate driver.

Engineers can design safer, more efficient traction inverters that improve vehicle range as much as 1,000 miles per year.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN), a leader in high-voltage technology, today debuted a highly integrated, functional safety-compliant, isolated gate driver that enables engineers to design more efficient traction inverters and maximize electric vehicle (EV) driving range. The new UCC5880-Q1 reinforced isolated gate driver offers features that enable EV powertrain engineers to increase power density and reduce system design complexity and cost while achieving their safety and performance goals. For more information, see TI.com/UCC5880-Q1.

A sum of 5734523 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.82M shares. Texas Instruments Incorporated shares reached a high of $163.49 and dropped to a low of $162.01 until finishing in the latest session at $163.00.

The one-year TXN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.17. The average equity rating for TXN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $181.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $158 to $177. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $185 to $205, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on TXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 3531.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

TXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, TXN shares dropped by -9.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.48 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.67, while it was recorded at 163.74 for the last single week of trading, and 171.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Texas Instruments Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.91 and a Gross Margin at +68.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.48.

Return on Total Capital for TXN is now 45.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 62.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.80. Additionally, TXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] managed to generate an average of $263,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

TXN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $125,641 million, or 86.70% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,509,560, which is approximately 0.33% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,277,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.6 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.05 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly -1.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,057 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 35,061,027 shares. Additionally, 872 investors decreased positions by around 32,940,751 shares, while 309 investors held positions by with 702,801,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 770,802,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 190 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,158,643 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 1,869,168 shares during the same period.