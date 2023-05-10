Market cap of Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] reaches 11.91B – now what?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE: TME] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.06% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.29%. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Tencent Music Entertainment Group Filed 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“TME”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F that includes its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 25, 2023, U. S. Eastern Time.

The annual report can be accessed on TME’s investor relations website at ir.tencentmusic.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company will also provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and American Depositary Share holders upon request.

Over the last 12 months, TME stock rose by 72.64%. The one-year Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.38. The average equity rating for TME stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.91 billion, with 1.57 billion shares outstanding and 707.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.82M shares, TME stock reached a trading volume of 5169260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TME shares is $9.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TME stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tencent Music Entertainment Group is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for TME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for TME in the course of the last twelve months was 10.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

TME Stock Performance Analysis:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.29. With this latest performance, TME shares dropped by -7.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.60 for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.63, while it was recorded at 7.19 for the last single week of trading, and 6.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tencent Music Entertainment Group Fundamentals:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

TME Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group go to 9.14%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] Insider Position Details

Positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE:TME] by around 68,174,890 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 40,862,411 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 295,015,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 404,053,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TME stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,386,563 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,743,145 shares during the same period.