Market cap of Shengfeng Development Limited [SFWL] reaches 709.19M – now what?

Shengfeng Development Limited [NASDAQ: SFWL] jumped around 4.44 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $8.80 at the close of the session, up 101.83%. The company report on April 4, 2023 at 2:43 PM that Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $9.6 Million Initial Public Offering of Class A Ordinary Shares for its Client Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ: SFWL).

Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of an initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 2,400,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per Class A ordinary share for its client Shengfeng Development Limited (Nasdaq: SFWL) (the “Company” or “Shengfeng”), a contract logistics company in China providing customers with integrated logistics solution services. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on March 31, 2023 under the ticker symbol “SFWL.”.

The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$9.60 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 360,000 Class A ordinary shares at the public offering price after the closing of Offering, less underwriting discounts.

Compared to the average trading volume of 362.17K shares, SFWL reached a trading volume of 19458164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shengfeng Development Limited [SFWL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shengfeng Development Limited is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

How has SFWL stock performed recently?

Shengfeng Development Limited [SFWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 115.16.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.97 for Shengfeng Development Limited [SFWL]. The present Moving Average recorded at 5.08 for the last single week of trading.

Shengfeng Development Limited [SFWL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shengfeng Development Limited [SFWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.66 and a Gross Margin at +10.97. Shengfeng Development Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.18.

Shengfeng Development Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.00.