Market cap of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] reaches 101.02M – now what?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ENSC] gained 19.48% or 0.67 points to close at $4.11 with a heavy trading volume of 27673373 shares. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Ensysce Biosciences Announces Successful Completion of Ground-Breaking Study on Overdose Protection.

~ Represents Major Milestone Towards Launch of PF614-MPAR ~.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

~ PF614-MPAR on Track to be the First Drug to Protect Against Overdose ~.

It opened the trading session at $6.59, the shares rose to $7.20 and dropped to $3.815, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ENSC points out that the company has recorded -87.45% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 189.19K shares, ENSC reached to a volume of 27673373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.77 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for ENSC stock

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.48. With this latest performance, ENSC shares gained by 14.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.40 for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.21, while it was recorded at 3.63 for the last single week of trading, and 36.62 for the last 200 days.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] shares currently have an operating margin of -959.91. Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -994.12.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 14.50% of ENSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENSC stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 13,433, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 33.90% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14000.0 in ENSC stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $14000.0 in ENSC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ENSC] by around 27,236 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 13,987 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 11,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENSC stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,696 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 13,759 shares during the same period.