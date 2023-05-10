Market Analysts see Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] falling to $3.50. Time to buy?

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] slipped around -0.06 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.98 at the close of the session, down -5.53%. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Workhorse Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results.

The Company’s stockholders have re-elected the following persons to the Company’s Board of Directors for the ensuing year: Raymond Chess, Richard Dauch, Jacqueline Dedo, Pamela Mader, Scott Miller and Bill Quigley. Stockholders also elected Jean Botti and Brandon Declet for their first term on the Board. The Directors have been elected to serve a term expiring at the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders.

Workhorse Group Inc. stock is now -35.36% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WKHS Stock saw the intraday high of $1.03 and lowest of $0.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.73, which means current price is +12.93% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, WKHS reached a trading volume of 8858986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKHS shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Workhorse Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, R. F. Lafferty raised their target price from $4 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Workhorse Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on WKHS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workhorse Group Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47.

How has WKHS stock performed recently?

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.86. With this latest performance, WKHS shares dropped by -11.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.42 for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2832, while it was recorded at 1.0605 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2455 for the last 200 days.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2171.64 and a Gross Margin at -649.99. Workhorse Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2334.71.

Return on Total Capital for WKHS is now -68.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.32. Additionally, WKHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] managed to generate an average of -$354,303 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Workhorse Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]

There are presently around $57 million, or 34.10% of WKHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WKHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,538,946, which is approximately 11.409% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,857,480 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.71 million in WKHS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.66 million in WKHS stock with ownership of nearly 10.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workhorse Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS] by around 9,464,530 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 5,241,617 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 43,147,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,853,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKHS stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,743,740 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,004,301 shares during the same period.