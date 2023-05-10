Market Analysts see The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE: GEO] price surged by 5.70 percent to reach at $0.47. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM that The GEO Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO”), a leading provider of support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers, as well as enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, and electronic monitoring programs, reported today its financial results for the first quarter 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 4877831 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.55M shares. The GEO Group Inc. shares reached a high of $8.77 and dropped to a low of $8.1894 until finishing in the latest session at $8.72.

The one-year GEO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.92. The average equity rating for GEO stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEO shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for The GEO Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for The GEO Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Noble Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on GEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The GEO Group Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

GEO Stock Performance Analysis:

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.36. With this latest performance, GEO shares gained by 6.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.05 for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.97, while it was recorded at 7.82 for the last single week of trading, and 8.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The GEO Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.12 and a Gross Margin at +24.41. The GEO Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.99.

Return on Total Capital for GEO is now 10.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.49. Additionally, GEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] managed to generate an average of $9,017 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.The GEO Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

GEO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The GEO Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $892 million, or 79.00% of GEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,270,735, which is approximately -0.406% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,701,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.48 million in GEO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $68.13 million in GEO stock with ownership of nearly 67.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The GEO Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE:GEO] by around 13,596,092 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 7,609,525 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 81,111,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,316,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEO stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,282,503 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,695,689 shares during the same period.