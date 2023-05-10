Market Analysts see PRA Group Inc. [PRAA] gaining to $35. Time to buy?

PRA Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PRAA] slipped around -10.44 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $23.95 at the close of the session, down -30.36%. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that PRA Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the “Company”), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 (“Q1 2023”).

PRA Group Inc. stock is now -29.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PRAA Stock saw the intraday high of $31.38 and lowest of $18.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.34, which means current price is +27.94% above from all time high which was touched on 02/28/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 224.70K shares, PRAA reached a trading volume of 4950566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PRA Group Inc. [PRAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRAA shares is $46.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for PRA Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for PRA Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PRA Group Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRAA in the course of the last twelve months was 111.27.

How has PRAA stock performed recently?

PRA Group Inc. [PRAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.34. With this latest performance, PRAA shares dropped by -38.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 8.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 5.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 12.63 for PRA Group Inc. [PRAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.43, while it was recorded at 32.41 for the last single week of trading, and 36.38 for the last 200 days.

PRA Group Inc. [PRAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PRA Group Inc. [PRAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.48 and a Gross Margin at +70.32. PRA Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.13.

Return on Total Capital for PRAA is now 8.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PRA Group Inc. [PRAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.26. Additionally, PRAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PRA Group Inc. [PRAA] managed to generate an average of $35,748 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Earnings analysis for PRA Group Inc. [PRAA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRA Group Inc. go to 36.00%.

Insider trade positions for PRA Group Inc. [PRAA]

There are presently around $926 million, or 103.26% of PRAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRAA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,059,368, which is approximately 4.902% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,275,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.4 million in PRAA stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $75.19 million in PRAA stock with ownership of nearly 11.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PRA Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in PRA Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PRAA] by around 1,894,163 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 3,105,650 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 33,646,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,645,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRAA stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 170,230 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,023,410 shares during the same period.