Maris-Tech Ltd. [MTEK] Is Currently 8.67 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Maris-Tech Ltd. [NASDAQ: MTEK] closed the trading session at $0.92 on 05/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.9116, while the highest price level was $1.23. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 6:14 AM that Maris-Tech Enters Into Agreement with Art of Logic Australia for $7.5 Million of a New Product Based On the Company’s Uranus-AI Product.

This agreement is the second order received from Art of Logic Australia for an AI product developed by Maris-Tech, and the largest product delivery agreement Maris-Tech has received to date.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.98 percent and weekly performance of 15.92 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 33.50K shares, MTEK reached to a volume of 10327213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Maris-Tech Ltd. [MTEK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maris-Tech Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

MTEK stock trade performance evaluation

Maris-Tech Ltd. [MTEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.92. With this latest performance, MTEK shares gained by 16.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.15 for Maris-Tech Ltd. [MTEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8916, while it was recorded at 0.8497 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0647 for the last 200 days.

Maris-Tech Ltd. [MTEK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maris-Tech Ltd. [MTEK] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.07 and a Gross Margin at +31.25. Maris-Tech Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -147.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.89.

Maris-Tech Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Maris-Tech Ltd. [MTEK]: Insider Ownership positions

2 institutional holders increased their position in Maris-Tech Ltd. [NASDAQ:MTEK] by around 28,292 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 21,170 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 14,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTEK stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,326 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 21,170 shares during the same period.