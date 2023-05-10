Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] is 24.22% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Longeveron Inc. [NASDAQ: LGVN] gained 26.58% on the last trading session, reaching $4.00 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Longeveron Announces New Long-Term Survival Data from ELPIS I Trial of Lomecel-B™ for Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.

– Children in the ELPIS I trial had 100% survival up to 5 years of age after receiving Lomecel-BTM compared to 20% mortality rate observed from historical control data -.

– Data reinforce potential survival benefit of Lomecel-BTM for patients with hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) -.

Longeveron Inc. represents 21.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $80.92 million with the latest information. LGVN stock price has been found in the range of $3.4915 to $4.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.07K shares, LGVN reached a trading volume of 7313124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Longeveron Inc. [LGVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LGVN shares is $13.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LGVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Longeveron Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for LGVN stock

Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.86. With this latest performance, LGVN shares gained by 52.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.75 for Longeveron Inc. [LGVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.94, while it was recorded at 3.25 for the last single week of trading, and 3.84 for the last 200 days.

Longeveron Inc. [LGVN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1476.51 and a Gross Margin at -32.41. Longeveron Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1541.33.

Return on Total Capital for LGVN is now -56.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.64. Additionally, LGVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] managed to generate an average of -$991,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Longeveron Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Longeveron Inc. [LGVN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.30% of LGVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 184,346, which is approximately 0.043% of the company’s market cap and around 14.54% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 109,945 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.44 million in LGVN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.15 million in LGVN stock with ownership of nearly 4.093% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Longeveron Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Longeveron Inc. [NASDAQ:LGVN] by around 6,409 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 55,767 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 359,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 421,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGVN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,613 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 49,294 shares during the same period.