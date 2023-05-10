KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Exelon Corporation [EXC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] price plunged by -0.35 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 1:59 PM that Power Grid Investments Increase ComEd Resilience to Severe Weather as Summer Approaches.

ComEd preparing system for higher temps and greater electrification.

With severe weather showing up early and often, and high summer temperatures placing more stress on the electric grid, ComEd has taken steps to ensure reliable energy for the 9 million people it serves in northern Illinois. Earlier today, ComEd presented its summer readiness plan and a look at its future work to the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC).

A sum of 5559032 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.47M shares. Exelon Corporation shares reached a high of $42.81 and dropped to a low of $42.19 until finishing in the latest session at $42.62.

The one-year EXC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.05. The average equity rating for EXC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $46.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $55, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on EXC stock. On March 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EXC shares from 43 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

EXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -1.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.77 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.91, while it was recorded at 42.63 for the last single week of trading, and 41.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelon Corporation Fundamentals:

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

EXC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,594 million, or 83.90% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 96,329,140, which is approximately 5.94% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 91,771,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.91 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.56 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 6.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 475 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 93,257,210 shares. Additionally, 455 investors decreased positions by around 85,100,232 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 633,328,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 811,685,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,654,366 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 7,758,764 shares during the same period.