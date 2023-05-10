JP Morgan slashes price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] – find out why.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ: MLCO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.28% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.45%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 6:21 AM that Studio City Announces Earnings Release Date.

Over the last 12 months, MLCO stock rose by 147.41%. The one-year Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.6. The average equity rating for MLCO stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.39 billion, with 444.89 million shares outstanding and 438.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, MLCO stock reached a trading volume of 6640700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLCO shares is $14.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock. On May 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MLCO shares from 7.84 to 7.73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99.

MLCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.45. With this latest performance, MLCO shares dropped by -3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.79 for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.81, while it was recorded at 12.75 for the last single week of trading, and 9.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.89 and a Gross Margin at -15.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.93.

Return on Total Capital for MLCO is now -8.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.65. Additionally, MLCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

MLCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited go to 8.00%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,306 million, or 43.40% of MLCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLCO stocks are: ARGA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 28,430,388, which is approximately -1.141% of the company’s market cap and around 33.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 24,267,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $301.41 million in MLCO stocks shares; and HARDMAN JOHNSTON GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $192.93 million in MLCO stock with ownership of nearly -0.629% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ:MLCO] by around 38,362,430 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 32,356,927 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 114,927,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,647,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLCO stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,807,170 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 6,421,763 shares during the same period.