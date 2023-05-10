JP Morgan lifts Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE: BHG] gained 52.94% on the last trading session, reaching $0.26 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Bright Health Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Q1’23 Revenue from Continuing Business of $756.3 million, up 23% year over year on strong growth in Consumer Care external value-based consumers served.

Q1’23 Net Loss from Continuing Business of $94.8 million, Adjusted EBITDA Loss of $35.1 million.

Bright Health Group Inc. represents 629.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $159.59 million with the latest information. BHG stock price has been found in the range of $0.1702 to $0.2749.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, BHG reached a trading volume of 17153067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHG shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHG stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bright Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Bright Health Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $3, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on BHG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Health Group Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHG in the course of the last twelve months was 0.77.

Trading performance analysis for BHG stock

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 72.07. With this latest performance, BHG shares gained by 29.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.14 for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2638, while it was recorded at 0.1755 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9012 for the last 200 days.

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bright Health Group Inc. go to 40.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]

There are presently around $118 million, or 72.20% of BHG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHG stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 218,153,623, which is approximately -0.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 79,937,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.78 million in BHG stocks shares; and STEPSTONE GROUP LP, currently with $10.93 million in BHG stock with ownership of nearly 0.808% of the company’s market capitalization.

66 institutional holders increased their position in Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE:BHG] by around 11,311,341 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 8,333,496 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 435,670,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,315,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHG stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,227,633 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,062,376 shares during the same period.