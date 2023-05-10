Jefferies lifts Twilio Inc. [TWLO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] price surged by 2.12 percent to reach at $1.16. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Twilio Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

First Quarter Revenue of $1.01 Billion, up 15% Year-Over-Year.

A sum of 9381358 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.45M shares. Twilio Inc. shares reached a high of $56.36 and dropped to a low of $53.59 until finishing in the latest session at $56.00.

The one-year TWLO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.16. The average equity rating for TWLO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $83.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $140 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $55, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on TWLO stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TWLO shares from 100 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.16.

TWLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.73. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -6.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.97 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.01, while it was recorded at 52.77 for the last single week of trading, and 63.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Twilio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.13. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.83.

Return on Total Capital for TWLO is now -8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.74. Additionally, TWLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] managed to generate an average of -$154,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,812 million, or 85.20% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,537,284, which is approximately 2.237% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,262,716 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $630.71 million in TWLO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $418.89 million in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly -25.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 333 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 22,616,905 shares. Additionally, 321 investors decreased positions by around 28,525,372 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 88,361,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,503,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,650,104 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 12,603,019 shares during the same period.