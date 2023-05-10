International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] Revenue clocked in at $12.44 billion, down -13.86% YTD: What’s Next?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE: IFF] closed the trading session at $90.31 on 05/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $87.20, while the highest price level was $93.9799. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM that IFF Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

IFF (NYSE: IFF) reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.86 percent and weekly performance of -6.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, IFF reached to a volume of 4413062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFF shares is $113.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $125 to $96, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on IFF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

IFF stock trade performance evaluation

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.07. With this latest performance, IFF shares dropped by -1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.99 for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.07, while it was recorded at 94.65 for the last single week of trading, and 101.89 for the last 200 days.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.22 and a Gross Margin at +27.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.02.

Return on Total Capital for IFF is now 3.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.81. Additionally, IFF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] managed to generate an average of -$75,935 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IFF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. go to 4.02%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,290 million, or 93.30% of IFF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IFF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,920,258, which is approximately 1.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; WINDER INVESTMENT PTE LTD, holding 25,356,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.29 billion in IFF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.98 billion in IFF stock with ownership of nearly 6.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 398 institutional holders increased their position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE:IFF] by around 24,157,723 shares. Additionally, 325 investors decreased positions by around 19,253,684 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 192,333,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,744,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IFF stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,945,007 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 2,606,098 shares during the same period.