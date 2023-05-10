HUB Cyber Security [Israel] Ltd. [HUBC] is -94.34% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. [NASDAQ: HUBC] gained 9.38% or 0.06 points to close at $0.70 with a heavy trading volume of 8376131 shares. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 9:35 AM that HUB Security Raises Up to $16 Million in Growth Investment from The Lind Partners.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC), a developer of Confidential Computing cybersecurity solutions and services (“HUB Security” or the “Company”), today announced that it has entered into an agreement for up to $16 million in gross proceeds from Lind Global Asset Management VI LLC, an investment entity managed by The Lind Partners, a New York based institutional fund manager (together, “Lind”).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This investment is expected to provide HUB Security with additional resources to fuel its rapid growth and development, enhance its financial stability, and enable the Company to pursue its future plans.

It opened the trading session at $0.7294, the shares rose to $0.799 and dropped to $0.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HUBC points out that the company has recorded -93.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.74M shares, HUBC reached to a volume of 8376131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HUB Cyber Security [Israel] Ltd. [HUBC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for HUBC stock

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. [HUBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.90. With this latest performance, HUBC shares dropped by -42.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.04 for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. [HUBC]. The present Moving Average recorded at 0.6518 for the last single week of trading.

HUB Cyber Security [Israel] Ltd. [HUBC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at HUB Cyber Security [Israel] Ltd. [HUBC]

There are presently around $4 million, or 22.68% of HUBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUBC stocks are: MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC with ownership of 1,348,482, which is approximately -40% of the company’s market cap and around 37.83% of the total institutional ownership; IONIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,031,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.72 million in HUBC stocks shares; and ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP, currently with $0.44 million in HUBC stock with ownership of nearly -50% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. [NASDAQ:HUBC] by around 159,429 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 14,909,391 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 8,886,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,182,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUBC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 70,196 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 10,862,424 shares during the same period.