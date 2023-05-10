HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] Stock trading around $1.97 per share: What’s Next?

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 26.77% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 78.64%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 7:01 AM that HOOKIPA Announces First Person Dosed in Phase 1a/b Clinical Trial of HB-400, in Collaboration with Gilead, for Treatment of Hepatitis B.

“Dosing of the first person in the Phase 1 clinical trial of HB-400 is an important milestone for HOOKIPA, as another program with our novel arenaviral technology progresses to the clinic,“ said Joern Aldag, Chief Executive Officer at HOOKIPA. ”More importantly, the start of the HB-400 trial is an important milestone for the hepatitis B community as hepatitis B remains an area of critical unmet need. We look forward to working with Gilead to assess the potential impact of our novel arenaviral technology as part of a combination regimen for people living with the disease.”.

Over the last 12 months, HOOK stock rose by 34.59%. The one-year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.63. The average equity rating for HOOK stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $87.54 million, with 65.51 million shares outstanding and 48.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 492.55K shares, HOOK stock reached a trading volume of 4724351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOK shares is $4.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on HOOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53.

HOOK Stock Performance Analysis:

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 78.64. With this latest performance, HOOK shares gained by 169.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.82 for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8929, while it was recorded at 1.5490 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1088 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] shares currently have an operating margin of -513.40 and a Gross Margin at +74.72. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -455.58.

Return on Total Capital for HOOK is now -69.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.34. Additionally, HOOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] managed to generate an average of -$416,122 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

HOOK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. go to 14.50%.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $47 million, or 62.90% of HOOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOK stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,895,600, which is approximately -2.781% of the company’s market cap and around 7.95% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 3,475,535 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.83 million in HOOK stocks shares; and REDMILE GROUP, LLC, currently with $6.12 million in HOOK stock with ownership of nearly -31.727% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOK] by around 3,392,815 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 8,169,412 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 12,238,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,800,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOK stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,346,833 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 64,666 shares during the same period.