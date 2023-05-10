H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST] – find out why.

Microvast Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MVST] traded at a high on 05/09/23, posting a 10.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.31. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Microvast Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue increased 28.1% year over year to $47.0 million, exceeding original guidance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5164648 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Microvast Holdings Inc. stands at 10.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.55%.

The market cap for MVST stock reached $373.91 million, with 307.65 million shares outstanding and 177.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, MVST reached a trading volume of 5164648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MVST shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Microvast Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Microvast Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on MVST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microvast Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

How has MVST stock performed recently?

Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.80. With this latest performance, MVST shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.63 for Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2001, while it was recorded at 1.1620 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8418 for the last 200 days.

Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Microvast Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]

There are presently around $96 million, or 38.70% of MVST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MVST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,111,857, which is approximately 2.846% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,081,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.83 million in MVST stocks shares; and OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $8.44 million in MVST stock with ownership of nearly 132.796% of the company’s market capitalization.

51 institutional holders increased their position in Microvast Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MVST] by around 14,260,620 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 10,943,521 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 48,335,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,540,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MVST stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,874,447 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 8,617,064 shares during the same period.