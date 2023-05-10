Goldman slashes price target on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] – find out why.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE: HPP] loss -7.54% or -0.39 points to close at $4.78 with a heavy trading volume of 5919243 shares. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Hudson Pacific Properties Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP) (the “Company,” “Hudson Pacific,” or “HPP”), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries, today announced financial results for the first quarter 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“Our focus at Hudson Pacific remains on effectively managing the aspects of the company we can control in these unprecedented times,” said Victor Coleman, Chairman & CEO. “Even as more companies mandate in-office work and our leasing pipeline and tours at our assets are increasing, broader macroeconomic challenges continue to weigh on office fundamentals. We also must now address and work to minimize the impact of the national writers strike as it relates to our studio business. Our priorities remain executing on leasing, prudently allocating capital, reducing corporate expenses, proactively executing on asset sales, and further fortifying our balance sheet. We have a path to address all our maturities through 2025, and we recently received approval to bring our dividend policy in line with other capital preservation efforts as we move forward.”.

It opened the trading session at $4.90, the shares rose to $4.99 and dropped to $4.4101, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HPP points out that the company has recorded -56.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, HPP reached to a volume of 5919243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $7.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $13 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPP in the course of the last twelve months was 3.04.

Trading performance analysis for HPP stock

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.02. With this latest performance, HPP shares dropped by -24.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.79 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.51, while it was recorded at 5.00 for the last single week of trading, and 10.27 for the last 200 days.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.46 and a Gross Margin at +23.37. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.53.

Return on Total Capital for HPP is now 1.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.45. Additionally, HPP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] managed to generate an average of -$52,380 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. go to 36.48%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]

There are presently around $677 million, or 103.89% of HPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,917,546, which is approximately 9.227% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,591,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.99 million in HPP stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $49.74 million in HPP stock with ownership of nearly 13.631% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE:HPP] by around 14,636,679 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 14,833,794 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 112,071,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,541,879 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPP stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,507,012 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,971,120 shares during the same period.