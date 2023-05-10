Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] is -55.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GSMG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.68% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.91%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Glory Star Announces Closing of its $60 Million Strategic Investment at $2.48 per Share.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, (“Glory Star”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: GSMG), a leading digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company in China, today announced that it closed its private placement with two institutional investors (the “Investors”) pursuant to the Share Subscription Agreement, dated April 18, 2023, and will issue an aggregate of 24,193,548 ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $2.48 per share for an aggregate gross proceeds of $60 million. The purchase price was agreed to by the Company and the Investors based off of the privatization price of US $1.55 per share approved by the Company’s shareholders on November 11, 2022, and with a 60% premium.

“Especially at this time when our share price is significantly undervalued, we are humbled and delighted by the Investors’ recognition in the Company’s intrinsic value and growth potential, which indeed is another milestone in a challenging landscape. With a strong foundation and supportive investors, we remain confident in our long term growth strategy to further expand our business and are well positioned to deliver shareholder value going forward.” Mr. Bing Zhang, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented.

Over the last 12 months, GSMG stock dropped by -14.46%. The average equity rating for GSMG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.54 million, with 68.12 million shares outstanding and 26.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, GSMG stock reached a trading volume of 11363137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSMG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.60.

GSMG Stock Performance Analysis:

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.91. With this latest performance, GSMG shares dropped by -0.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.72 for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6718, while it was recorded at 0.6242 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1951 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.01 and a Gross Margin at +74.17. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.41.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 19.90% of GSMG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSMG stocks are: MAVEN SECURITIES LTD with ownership of 4,241,088, which is approximately 14.841% of the company’s market cap and around 61.25% of the total institutional ownership; UBS OCONNOR LLC, holding 1,065,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.69 million in GSMG stocks shares; and MINT TOWER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT B.V., currently with $0.27 million in GSMG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GSMG] by around 1,790,415 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 323,803 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 4,908,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,022,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSMG stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 771,862 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 112,115 shares during the same period.