For Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS], Analyst sees a drop to $14. What next?

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [NYSE: TDS] loss -3.49% on the last trading session, reaching $7.19 price per share at the time. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 12:20 PM that TDS Telecom remains on track in its multi-year fiber program.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company is more than halfway to goal of 1.2 million marketable fiber service addresses by 2026.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. represents 114.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $912.34 million with the latest information. TDS stock price has been found in the range of $6.78 to $7.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, TDS reached a trading volume of 4319309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDS shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on TDS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for TDS stock

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.75. With this latest performance, TDS shares dropped by -35.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.86 for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.41, while it was recorded at 8.31 for the last single week of trading, and 12.75 for the last 200 days.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]

There are presently around $757 million, or 97.30% of TDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,272,593, which is approximately 4.821% of the company’s market cap and around 6.93% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 17,042,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.54 million in TDS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $87.58 million in TDS stock with ownership of nearly 2.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [NYSE:TDS] by around 16,300,994 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 7,223,147 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 81,786,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,310,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,388,641 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,338,913 shares during the same period.