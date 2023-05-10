Exane BNP Paribas lifts Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] slipped around -0.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $75.51 at the close of the session, down -0.05%. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 8:10 AM that Candy Crush Saga and Jonas Brothers team up to drop exclusive tracks in the mobile game 24-hours before anticipated “The Album” release.

The Brothers enter the Candy Kingdom for an in-game takeover to mark Candy Crush Saga’s Music Season.

On May 11, Candy Crush Saga® will debut Jonas Brothers’ “Summer Baby” and “Sail Away” exclusively for 24 hours before the tracks are available to stream anywhere else.

Activision Blizzard Inc. stock is now -1.36% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATVI Stock saw the intraday high of $75.55 and lowest of $74.895 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 87.01, which means current price is +5.76% above from all time high which was touched on 04/25/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.30M shares, ATVI reached a trading volume of 4752460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $91.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $83 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on ATVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 34.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

How has ATVI stock performed recently?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, ATVI shares dropped by -11.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.46 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.10, while it was recorded at 75.38 for the last single week of trading, and 77.33 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +70.19. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.24.

Return on Total Capital for ATVI is now 7.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.04. Additionally, ATVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] managed to generate an average of $116,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 12.97%.

Insider trade positions for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

There are presently around $48,234 million, or 83.10% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,897,641, which is approximately 1.492% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,308,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.25 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $3.98 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly -12.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 659 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 65,436,895 shares. Additionally, 556 investors decreased positions by around 65,833,767 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 507,505,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 638,776,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 195 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,832,319 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 3,838,140 shares during the same period.