ERYTECH Pharma S.A. [ERYP] is 184.46% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. [NASDAQ: ERYP] closed the trading session at $0.94 on 05/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.7659, while the highest price level was $1.19. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 2:00 AM that ERYTECH Provides Business and Financial Update for the First Quarter of 2023.

ERYTECH Provides Business and Financial Update for the First Quarter of 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Combination with Pherecydes, intending to create a global leader in extended phage therapies to target antimicrobial resistant pathogenic bacteria to be submitted to shareholders’ vote in June 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 184.46 percent and weekly performance of 26.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 44.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.19K shares, ERYP reached to a volume of 6926432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ERYTECH Pharma S.A. [ERYP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERYP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

ERYP stock trade performance evaluation

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. [ERYP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.72. With this latest performance, ERYP shares gained by 12.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERYP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.29 for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. [ERYP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8474, while it was recorded at 0.7688 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7742 for the last 200 days.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. [ERYP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ERYP is now -80.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ERYTECH Pharma S.A. [ERYP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.59. Additionally, ERYP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ERYTECH Pharma S.A. [ERYP] managed to generate an average of -$4,653 per employee.ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. [ERYP]: Insider Ownership positions

4 institutional holders increased their position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. [NASDAQ:ERYP] by around 612,567 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 1,335,661 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,186,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 761,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERYP stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 592,724 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,325,661 shares during the same period.