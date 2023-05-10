Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] stock Initiated by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $33

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EDR] plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $25.34 during the day while it closed the day at $24.92. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Endeavor Releases First Quarter 2023 Results.

Announces Plan to Repurchase Shares and Issue First-Ever Quarterly Dividend.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) (“Endeavor”, “EGH”, or the “Company”), a global sports and entertainment company, today released its financial results for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -0.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EDR stock has inclined by 13.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.16% and gained 10.56% year-on date.

The market cap for EDR stock reached $11.62 billion, with 289.31 million shares outstanding and 287.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, EDR reached a trading volume of 4657194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDR shares is $32.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on EDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for EDR in the course of the last twelve months was 31.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

EDR stock trade performance evaluation

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, EDR shares gained by 4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.39 for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.86, while it was recorded at 25.09 for the last single week of trading, and 22.42 for the last 200 days.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.20 and a Gross Margin at +55.72. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.45.

Return on Total Capital for EDR is now 7.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 295.71. Additionally, EDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 287.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] managed to generate an average of $11,739 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. go to 28.00%.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,422 million, or 96.00% of EDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDR stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 91,976,482, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 21,038,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $524.28 million in EDR stocks shares; and COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $352.77 million in EDR stock with ownership of nearly -10.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EDR] by around 24,034,714 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 21,883,585 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 211,776,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,694,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDR stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,475,050 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 12,000,497 shares during the same period.