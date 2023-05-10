ClearOne Inc. [CLRO] Is Currently 71.93 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ClearOne Inc. [NASDAQ: CLRO] price surged by 71.93 percent to reach at $0.9. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM that ClearOne Announces a Special One-time Cash Dividend.

ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special one-time cash dividend of $1.00 per share of ClearOne common stock, payable on May 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 22, 2023.

“The recent successful legal settlements have generated surplus cash for the Company. We are pleased to share this surplus with our shareholders, who continue to support the Company’s strategy and vision for future growth,” said Eric L. Robinson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ClearOne. “We believe the company is now solidly positioned to pursue its long-term plans and return to rapid revenue growth and profitability.”.

A sum of 55578700 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 42.40K shares. ClearOne Inc. shares reached a high of $2.27 and dropped to a low of $1.80 until finishing in the latest session at $2.14.

Guru’s Opinion on ClearOne Inc. [CLRO]:

Singular Research have made an estimate for ClearOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as BUY – Long-Term, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ClearOne Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

CLRO Stock Performance Analysis:

ClearOne Inc. [CLRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 73.98. With this latest performance, CLRO shares gained by 65.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 313.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 245.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.45 for ClearOne Inc. [CLRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3700, while it was recorded at 1.4100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0900 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ClearOne Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ClearOne Inc. [CLRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.65 and a Gross Margin at +37.52. ClearOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +81.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.42.

ClearOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

CLRO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ClearOne Inc. go to 13.00%.

ClearOne Inc. [CLRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.70% of CLRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLRO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 350,560, which is approximately -4.573% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 349,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.75 million in CLRO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.25 million in CLRO stock with ownership of nearly 3.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ClearOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in ClearOne Inc. [NASDAQ:CLRO] by around 33,957 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 17,485 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 818,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 870,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLRO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,053 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 500 shares during the same period.