Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] Stock trading around $1.10 per share: What’s Next?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] price plunged by -12.70 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM that CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Our solid first quarter consolidated results reflect continued strong execution by our team combined with healthy demand overall from advertisers, particularly for our digital assets,” said Scott Wells, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. “The trends we saw in the fourth quarter largely continued into the new year with the out-of-home industry demonstrating resilience. Advertisers are looking to tap into our growing audiences, while recognizing the benefits stemming from our industry’s embrace of digital technology.

A sum of 12589797 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.22M shares. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $1.16 and dropped to a low of $1.0114 until finishing in the latest session at $1.10.

The one-year CCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.72. The average equity rating for CCO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $1.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20.

CCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.38. With this latest performance, CCO shares dropped by -4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.98 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2352, while it was recorded at 1.2460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4066 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.68 and a Gross Margin at +36.34. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.89.

Return on Total Capital for CCO is now 7.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.66. Additionally, CCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 185.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 127.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] managed to generate an average of -$20,554 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 7.00%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $521 million, or 100.99% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 104,872,541, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 49,649,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.62 million in CCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $47.65 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 1.769% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 29,349,038 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 23,806,294 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 420,376,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 473,531,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,642,572 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 7,664,302 shares during the same period.